Queen Maxima honours Greece in look ‘only she can do’

The Dutch Queen also wore a brooch on her right lapel, which featured a diamond heart with a huge pearl at its centre, as well as hanging, pear drop pearl.

This brooch matched Maxima’s earrings, which were a pair of pearl studs with two other pearls hanging from them.

These earrings were very similar to the pearl earrings in Kate, Princess of Wales’ collection – the royal has many tear drop pearl earrings in her jewellery box, which she wears on rotation.

Royal fans were quick to comment on Maxima’s outfit today, with many praising her look.