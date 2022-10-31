Save up to £200 a year on energy bills with easy freezer hack

Is your freezer looking a big glacier-like inside? Now is a great time to defrost it to improve the appliance’s efficiency. Defrosting a freezer is not a difficult task, but there are a few things to consider before doing so.
Regularly removing ice-build up can help a freezer run more efficiently, that’s because the frost build-up in the freezer can increase the amount of work the motor has to do. If the motor is working harder, then this means it’s using more energy.
This Is Money says you can save £100 to £200 a year just by defrosting your freezer. Here’s how to do it.
1. Turn off the freezer and unload it
Either unplug it or switch the appliance off. If you have a small, more portable freezer, move it to a garage or outside to make the clean-up easier.
Next, remove all of the food from your freezer and place it in coolers to keep it from thawing.
3. Let the ice melt
According to Whirlpool, “the easiest way to defrost a freezer is to simply let the ice melt on its own”.
To do this, after unplugging the appliance, leave the door open and wait.
To speed up the melting process, open the freezer door and position a fan in front of it so that air circulates into the freezer. A hairdryer can also work well, just be careful of wires and water.
Another method is to boil hot water and pour it in a bowl or jug and place this inside the freezer. You will have to replace the boiling water every 10 minutes or so depending on the amount of ice built up on the interior.
4. Mop up and clean inside
As the ice in the freezer starts to melt, chunks might crack – simply remove these.
As for any moisture, mop it up using rags or old towels. Beach towels can work well for this – their large size helps you mop up more water.
Once all of the ice is melted and wiped away, the inside of the freezer needs to be cleaned.
Whirlpool suggests mixing “one tablespoon of baking soda with four cups of hot water”.
Use a rag to wipe down the racks, inner walls and door of the freezer, before using a damp cloth to dry everything.
5. Turn the freezer back on and refill
After defrosting, cleaning and drying the appliance, plug it back in and wait for it to reach the proper temperature before loading it.
When packing the freezer, it’s best to not fill it completely up; freezers are at their most efficient when they’re full of food but still have room for the air to circulate, so around 75 percent full is best.
Items should also be rotated – always put newer foods to the back or the bottom of a pile and use the older ones first, they’ll still be perfectly safe but it’s always better to use up older food first
It’s also advisable to label the food and make a list of what is being put in the freezer and where.
