Save up to £200 a year on energy bills with easy freezer hack

Is your freezer looking a big glacier-like inside? Now is a great time to defrost it to improve the appliance’s efficiency. Defrosting a freezer is not a difficult task, but there are a few things to consider before doing so.

Regularly removing ice-build up can help a freezer run more efficiently, that’s because the frost build-up in the freezer can increase the amount of work the motor has to do. If the motor is working harder, then this means it’s using more energy.

This Is Money says you can save £100 to £200 a year just by defrosting your freezer. Here’s how to do it.

1. Turn off the freezer and unload it

Either unplug it or switch the appliance off. If you have a small, more portable freezer, move it to a garage or outside to make the clean-up easier.

Next, remove all of the food from your freezer and place it in coolers to keep it from thawing.

