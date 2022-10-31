Sky will pay you £100 if you simply change the way you watch TV

Anyone happy to make the switch to a new way of watching telly is currently being offered £100 from Sky. The satellite TV firm has just made its best Sky deals better thanks to the launch of a huge incentive that is dishing out free pre-paid Mastercards when customers buy its Glass television. Offers on these fully connected screens start from £39 per month and also include full Sky TV channels and Netflix access. For anyone unaware, Sky Glass is a relative newcomer to the market with this device offering instant access to live and on-demand content via a broadband connection.

That means there’s no need for a dish to be stuck to the walls or any annoying installation with users simply plugging in and playing.

Sky Glass comes in three screen sizes – 43, 55 and 65-inch – plus it features an in-built sound bar so there’s no need to buy expensive accessories to help boost the audio. Other features include full voice commands, a backlit remote control and easy access to streaming services such as Apple TV+ and Disney+.

Although there’s no hard disk tucked inside, there are ways to store content via Sky’s cloud recording and online players such as BBC iPlayer. Favourite shows can be added to Sky’s Playlists feature for easy access when you want to view them at a later date.

The new deal on Sky Glass is available to all customers who sign up for any Sky Glass plan.

READ MORE: UK broadband alert! Worst room for your Wi-Fi router revealed, you must move it now