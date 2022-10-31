Sky will pay you £100 if you simply change the way you watch TV

Anyone happy to make the switch to a new way of watching telly is currently being offered £100 from Sky. The satellite TV firm has just made its best Sky deals better thanks to the launch of a huge incentive that is dishing out free pre-paid Mastercards when customers buy its Glass television. Offers on these fully connected screens start from £39 per month and also include full Sky TV channels and Netflix access. For anyone unaware, Sky Glass is a relative newcomer to the market with this device offering instant access to live and on-demand content via a broadband connection.
That means there’s no need for a dish to be stuck to the walls or any annoying installation with users simply plugging in and playing.
Sky Glass comes in three screen sizes – 43, 55 and 65-inch – plus it features an in-built sound bar so there’s no need to buy expensive accessories to help boost the audio. Other features include full voice commands, a backlit remote control and easy access to streaming services such as Apple TV+ and Disney+.
Although there’s no hard disk tucked inside, there are ways to store content via Sky’s cloud recording and online players such as BBC iPlayer. Favourite shows can be added to Sky’s Playlists feature for easy access when you want to view them at a later date.
The new deal on Sky Glass is available to all customers who sign up for any Sky Glass plan.
As we mentioned earlier, the basic price for the 43-inch version starts from £39 with things increasing when you add more premium channels or increase the screen size.
Once you’ve picked which model and colour you want (Sky Glass is available in 5 shades including Dusky Pink and Racing Green) the TV will be shipped within a matter of days. Sky says the £100 reward card will follow within 41 days so it should arrive before the Christmas spending spree. YOU CAN SEE THE SKY GLASS DEAL HERE
Just be aware that a big upgrade is coming to these TVs before the end of the year that improves the Playlists function, adds profiles for each member of the family and makes watching favorites shows easier thanks to a Continue Watching option. Sky hopes this simplifies the jump to what users were last watching, whether it’s the latest thriller or the last episode of a soap.
There’s also a boost to the screen coming soon via a Vivid mode option plus extras such as Bluetooth and the ability find the remote via a simple voice search.
