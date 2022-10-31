Staggering poll shows panic as Sunak fails to commit to triple lock

The future of the pension triple lock is a worry for 99 percent of Express.co.uk readers, a new poll has found. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has failed to commit to the Government’s manifesto promise guaranteeing the pensions triple lock. It is intended to ensure that the earnings from the state pension are protected by raising the number annually by the highest rate of inflation, average earnings or by 2.5 percent.

The triple lock was suspended by Mr Sunak as Chancellor for one year from April 2022 as a result of the pandemic, meaning pensioners received a rise of just 3.1 percent last year.

Inflation is now more than three times higher than this at 10.1 percent, according to September figures, and so the basic state pension rate could increase from £141.85 per week to £156.18 next year.

As energy bills continue to spiral, the Government is considering whether to suspend or scrap the triple lock. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss committed to the policy but since Mr Sunak took office last week he is yet to clarify his stance.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said Chancellor Jeremy Hunt would address the future of the triple lock in his autumn budget on November 17.

