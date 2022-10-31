Staggering poll shows panic as Sunak fails to commit to triple lock

The future of the pension triple lock is a worry for 99 percent of Express.co.uk readers, a new poll has found. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has failed to commit to the Government’s manifesto promise guaranteeing the pensions triple lock. It is intended to ensure that the earnings from the state pension are protected by raising the number annually by the highest rate of inflation, average earnings or by 2.5 percent.
The triple lock was suspended by Mr Sunak as Chancellor for one year from April 2022 as a result of the pandemic, meaning pensioners received a rise of just 3.1 percent last year.
Inflation is now more than three times higher than this at 10.1 percent, according to September figures, and so the basic state pension rate could increase from £141.85 per week to £156.18 next year.
As energy bills continue to spiral, the Government is considering whether to suspend or scrap the triple lock. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss committed to the policy but since Mr Sunak took office last week he is yet to clarify his stance.
The Prime Minister’s press secretary said Chancellor Jeremy Hunt would address the future of the triple lock in his autumn budget on November 17.
In a poll that ran from 6pm on Thursday, October 27, to 13:30pm on Monday, October 31, Express.co.uk asked readers: “Are you worried about the future of the triple lock?”
Overall, 17,236 people cast their votes with a whopping 99 percent (16,981 readers) answering “yes” they are worried about the future of the triple lock.
Whereas one percent (206 people) said “no” they were not and a further 49 people said they did not know either way.
Dozens of comments were left below the accompanying article as readers shared their thoughts and fears about the triple lock.
Mr Sunak has also been issued a warning from over 23,000 Express readers who signed our petition demanding that he maintain the triple lock.
The Express joined the over-60s campaign organisation Silver Voices to gather signatures to ensure older Britons are supported during the cost of living crisis.
However, some readers were not concerned about the triple lock, like username Mad marion, who wrote: “No point in worrying about things that are beyond your control.”
