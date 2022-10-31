Study for security and cloud exams with 14 e-books for $20 | Engadget

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget’s editorial staff.

IT departments power many of the websites and services we use daily, and that heavy dependence all but guarantees a career for professionals interested in the field. However, the sector contains many subfields ranging from to , so you’ll need to decide which discipline you want to specialize in.

If you’re not sure which certification path to pursue or want to get acquainted with as many vendor-specific technologies as possible, the 2022 CompTIA and AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle offers over 3,000 pages of study material to supplement your studies. during our Overstock Deals event, which runs until October 31 at 11:59 PM.

We’ve covered numerous in the past, but while these courses can teach you theory, you’ll ultimately need to demonstrate practical application during the exams and in the workplace. This bundle contains 14 e-books full of practice questions that are updated with current objectives for CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft and Google.

These e-book questions are provided by ExamsDigest, an e-learning marketplace specializing in providing IT professionals with quiz-based training and has earned a five-star rating on Trustpilot. The content covers topics such as networking, hardware and cloud computing for basic-to-advanced certifications, so you can follow along as you progress through your first steps in IT.

E-book list:

CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001)

CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002)

CompTIA Network+ (N10-008)

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)

CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002)

CompTIA PenTest+ (CS0-002)

CompTIA Data+ (DA0-001)

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (CLF-C01)

AWS Certified Solutions Architect — Associate (SAA-C02)

AWS Certified Developer — Associate (DVA-C01)

AWS Certified SysOps Administrator (SOA-C02)

Cisco CCNA (200-301)

Microsoft Azure (AZ-900)

Google Cloud — Associate

Studying for exams in multiple vendor technologies can help you become a more well-rounded IT professional. During our Overstock Deals sale, we’re clearing inventory on some of our most popular e-learning collections, so you can until October 31 — no coupon necessary.

Prices subject to change. Engadget is teaming up with to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support .