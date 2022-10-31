The Tower District was taken over Sunday by pets in costumes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Pet owners and their pets got into the Halloween Spirit on Sunday in central Fresno.

Many dogs were dressed in cute costumes at Tower Districts Pooch Parade.

The free event is also a pet festival and costume contest.

There was a live DJ and various booths for families.

A parade of costumed pets marched down Olive Avenue.

Organizers say the annual celebration is part of community investment in the Tower District.

Costumes were judged in three categories.

First place got a trophy while second and third got ribbons

The event wrapped up with a pet-friendly outdoor screening.