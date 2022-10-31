This Week in Mendocino: A Halloween street party, Day of the Dead at Point Arena Lighthouse, a Beatles sing-a-long and more. • The Mendocino Voice | Mendocino County, CA

This new column showcases events across Mendocino County that are worth attending. This week, Halloween is finally here along with the Day of the Dead, providing optimal ways to explore our mortality and celebrate those who we’ve lost. Film fans, wine geeks, and music lovers will also find great events this week.

Monday, October 31: A festive Halloween street party showcasing aerial arts

Every year the Mendocino community takes over the streets of their historic village for a fun and funky celebration of Halloween. Presented by the Mendocino Center for Circus Arts, CircusMecca will perform their elegant and mesmerizing aerial arts. They will be joined with Inspired Fyre, a troupe of fire dancers. DJ DLT will provide the funk, soul, rock, reggae, swing and Latin sounds for a street dance party. While costumes are encouraged, they aren’t required, so come as you are. Make sure you bring a jacket, as this entire event is outside. All ages, sliding scale donations starting at $1 for youth and $5 for adults, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., 44950 Ukiah St., Mendocino.

Point Arena Lighthouse

Tuesday, November 1: Celebrate the Day of the Dead at a historic lighthouse in Point Arena

The Point Arena Lighthouse is the centerpiece for an evening of celebration when the Pacific Community Charter High School hosts Moonlight Day of the Dead. The evening features an exhibit of Dia de los Muertos art by students throughout the South Coast, traditional live music, lighthouse tours in English and Spanish and face-painting. Attendees are encouraged to bring an offering in memory of a loved one for the community altar. There will also be baked goods and hot chocolate for sale, raising funds for the high school’s visit to San Francisco where they will visit cultural sights and San Francisco State University. This event is one of the most magical and meaningful on the Coast, and it’s also a rare chance to tour the Lighthouse at night. 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., free, Point Arena Lighthouse, 45500 Lighthouse Rd., Point Arena. Learn more here.

Advertisements





Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway start in Chinatown. (Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

Wednesday, November 2: A night at the movies in Fort Bragg

The Mendocino Film Festival’s Classic Film Series continues with Chinatown, a 1974 mystery meets psychological drama about “a private detective, hired to expose an adulterer in 1930s Los Angeles, finds himself caught up in a web of deceit, corruption and murder.” The movie stars Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway and was directed by controversial director Roman Polanski. It was nominated for eleven Oscars (winning Best Original Screenplay) and won four Golden Globes. 7 p.m., $15, Coast Cinemas, 135 S. Franklin St., Fort Bragg.

Philo’s Long Meadow Ranch pours wine at Taste Mendocino. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, November 5: Enjoy the best of the county’s food and wine in Redwood Valley Taste Mendocino has been bringing the best of Mendocino County wine to San Francisco for 30 years. This year, they’re keeping it local by bringing Taste Mendocino to Redwood Valley and showcasing not only wine, but also food, beer and spirits from throughout the county. Over 35 purveyors will be on hand, including a lot of familiar favorites (e.g., Frey Vineyards and Northspur Brewing Co.) and smaller producers without brick and mortars open to the public (don’t miss Murder Ridge, Theopolis Vineyards, and Good Eats ‘N Treats). 21 and over, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., $65 (or $40 for designated drivers), Barra of Mendocino, 7051 N. State St., Redwood Valley. Learn more here. Fog Eater Cafe in Mendocino. (Courtesy photo) Sunday, November 6: Beatles sing-a-long in Mendocino If you’re a regular listener to Breakfast with the Beatles every Sunday on KOZT the Coast, then you won’t want to miss this Beatles Sing-a-Long evening. Taking place at the plant-based Fog Eater Cafe, San Francisco pianist Joshua Raoul Brody will host a sing-a-long of Beatles classics. Lyrics sheets will be provided to guests so no one is left out. If you have a favorite Beatles song, Brody will accompany your performance on keyboards in a live version of karaoke. Brody is an actor, composer, and musical director who is also a longtime collaborator of San Francisco’s avant garde band the Residents. Happy hour snacks and drinks will be offered. All ages, free, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fog Eater Cafe, 45104 Main St., Mendocino.

Election events are also taking place, and you can find them on our YouTube channel and in our election 2022 coverage. Still need that Halloween fix? Our huge list of family-friendly Halloween events is here. Don’t miss my weekly music round-up here.

Have an event you’d like me to consider for inclusion? Email me at [email protected]. Please include high resolution photos to accompany, if available.