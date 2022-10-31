TikTok beauty trend ‘face icing’ results in ‘clear and healthy-looking





Face icing is a TikTok trend on the rise among beauty fans in the social media app. A brief search delivers thousands of videos showing skincare fanatics rubbing ice on their face.

One video titled “This is your sign to start icing your face” has 2.7M likes. Another with 1.1M likes claims “if you don’t ice your face, you’re missing out.” Express.co.uk tested the popular hack of icing your face with a frozen cucumber and found it did leave skin glowing. Face icing boasts similar effects. It’s possible to use simple ice on the skin for glowing effects, beauty fans online are reporting. In fact, dedicated products to make it easier to rub ice on the skin are being marketed. But, does this trend have merit, and should you add it to your skincare routine? Express.co.uk asked an aesthetic doctor. READ MORE: Natural product ‘gives skin a healthy glow’ – ‘it’s a routine for me’

Does face icing have benefits? According to an expert, it does. Dr. Usman Qureshi, aesthetic doctor and founder of the Luxe Clinic, told Express.co.uk: “Facial icing has long been a skincare staple for clear and healthy-looking skin. No messy DIY masks, no fancy skincare products – just ice.” So, why exactly is this hack good for the skin? The doctor explained it makes products more effective and treats a number of skincare issues. The doctor said: “Rubbing ice just before applying your products can also help products absorb better by reaching the deeper layers of the skin. “When applied, the low temperature causes blood to rise beneath the surface of the skin – which in turn cures a variety of skin problems like inflammation, dull skin, pimples, puffiness, and dark circles. DON’T MISS

How often should you ice your face? Dr. Qureshi suggested: "I would recommend applying ice to the skin once a day (especially if you have sensitive skin) – any more could cause frostbite." It is important to be careful when trying out new treatments for your skin. If you find that your skin is left sore or very red after using ice, you should stop.

Another skin expert has detailed how to get rid of age spots. Dr Dray, a board-certified dermatologist, YouTuber, and skincare expert, suggested three products. Thankfully, all three products are well within budget for most Britons. “I’m a dermatologist, let’s talk three products for improving age spots,” she said.