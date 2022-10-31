Top 10 high interest fixed rate cash ISAs right now

Partial withdrawals are not permitted and will be subject to a charge equivalent to 270 days of interest.

Placing fifth is Virgin Money’s 3 Year Fixed Rate Cash E-ISA (Issue 530) with an AER of 4.35 percent.

A minimum of £1 is required to open the account and interest is paid yearly.

However, any withdrawals made within the fixed rate period will be subject to a charge equivalent to 120 days’ loss of interest on the amount withdrawn.

Placing sixth on the list is Virgin Money’s 2 Year Fixed Rate Cash E-ISA (Issue 529) with an AER of 4.31 percent.

A minimum of £1 is required to open the account and interest is paid yearly. However, any earlier withdrawals will be subject to 90 days loss of interest.

Ranking seventh is Secure Trust Bank’s 2 Year Fixed Rate Cash ISA with an AER of 4.3 percent.

A minimum of £1,000 is required to open this account and interest is applied yearly.

However, an early withdrawal of funds before the term ends will be subject to an early access charge worth 180 days’ of interest.

Listing eighth is Paragon Bank’s 5 Year Fixed Rate Cash ISA ranks with an AER of 4.27 percent.

This five-year fix requires a minimum deposit of £500 and interest is paid on the anniversary of the account opening.

Withdrawals made before the fixed term ends on this account are subject to 365 days’ loss of interest.