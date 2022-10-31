Categories
Visa files metaverse and NFT trademark applications

Visa has filed two trademark applications related to the metaverse, non-fungible tokens and digital currency wallets.

The payments giant filed the applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office earlier this month.

The application mentions: “Providing virtual environments in which users can interact for recreational, leisure or entertainment purposes accessible in the virtual world.”

Elsewhere it specifies “non-downloadable virtual goods; namely, a collectible series of non-fungible tokens” and software for “management of digital transactions; use as a digital currency wallet and storage services software; use as a cryptocurrency wallet; and managing and verifying cryptocurrency transactions using blockchain technology.”

Visa is following in the footsteps of Mastercard and American Express, which have both already filed metaverse trademark applications.

