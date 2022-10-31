What is Call of Duty HQ in Modern Warfare 2? Everything we know so far

PC and console Modern Warfare 2 players have spotted “Call of Duty HQ” on their taskbar and physical copies so we’re breaking down everything we know about it.





Modern Warfare 2 is almost here, with the full game going live on Ocotber 28. Players can already experience the campaign through early access, and physical copies have started appearing in the wild.

When launching Modern Warfare 2’s campaign early access on PC, your computer will actually recognize the game as Call of Duty HQ. Plus, the physical copy’s box art states: “Call of Duty HQ and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 included.”

There was already a HQ back in Call of Duty: WWII, but this is expected to be something completely different. We’re breaking down everything we know about Modern Warfare 2’s Call of Duty HQ.

What is Modern Warfare 2’s Call of Duty HQ?

While Activision haven’t confirmed what Call of Duty HQ will be, it’s expected to be the new launcher where players can launch Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and perhaps even previous titles such as Vanguard.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone’s sequel bring a ton of different modes and experiences to the game, such as Warzone 2, DMZ, Spec-Ops, and Raids. With Activision hiring UI designers from Hulu, it’s possible that all of these games and modes will all be together in one place similar to a streaming service.

But, only the campaign is available until October 28, so there’s no sign of what this new launcher could look like. Infinity Ward said they have more to share ahead of launch, so we may learn more about Call of Duty HQ in the coming days.

Image Credit: Activision