Categories
Entertainment

7 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more (Nov. 1-7)


This week’s best new movies on streaming services feature a ton of star-power. At the top of the bill, Enola Holmes 2 marks Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill’s return as the mystery-solving siblings. 

This time, Enola (Brown) is trying to start her own business. And since her brother’s already the known-name in town, she’s finding it difficult. It’s unclear if it will take a slot on our list of the best movies on Netflix.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.