7 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more (Nov. 1-7)

This week’s best new movies on streaming services feature a ton of star-power. At the top of the bill, Enola Holmes 2 marks Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill’s return as the mystery-solving siblings.

This time, Enola (Brown) is trying to start her own business. And since her brother’s already the known-name in town, she’s finding it difficult. It’s unclear if it will take a slot on our list of the best movies on Netflix.

Netflix‘s other big release of the week is a true crime documentary about a startup focused on “orgasmic meditation.” The group is being investigated by the FBI for prostitution, sex trafficking and more.

HBO Max‘s bid to keep the title of best streaming service comes from a recent cinematic release, See How They Run. It’s a comedic murder mystery starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan. We’ll see if it makes our list of the best HBO Max movies.

Meanwhile, Prime Video asks that you don’t worry, darling, and simply watch Harry Styles’ latest acting endeavor. Oh, and Jennifer Lawrence stars in Causeway, a film about grief that has a shot of landing on our list of the best Apple TV Plus movies.

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix)

Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is breaking into the family business on her own, and realizing something She-Hulk learned recently. Women have a hard time when their male counterpart is already the publicly-known face of the family. But, fortunately, Ms. Holmes does get a case of her own, as a little girl who worked at a match factory has gone missing.

The case appears to bring her to a conspiracy involving high society, and it’s also got Enola intersecting with Sherlock’s current case. Now that the Enola Holmes’ world has been set up with the first chapter, this sequel looks to improve on the formula as our hero becomes more confident as her skills grow.

Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab) on Friday (Nov. 4)

Causeway (Apple TV Plus)

When a movie stars Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, I almost don’t even need to know what it’s about. But Causeway is also telling an important story, as Jennifer Lawrence plays Lynsey, a soldier returning to civilian life in New Orleans. Back home, she finds it difficult to readjust — all while she’s dealing with a brain injury caused by an IED explosion. Thankfully, she finds comfort through the fog of pain through her friendship with James (Henry), who is dealing with his own past trauma.

Watch on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Nov. 4)

Orgasm Inc. (Netflix)

Netflix loves its documentaries, and its latest is all about self-love — and controversial CEO Nicole Daedone. Founder of OneTaste, a sexuality-focused company that preached the value of “orgasmic meditation,” Daedone is currently under investigation by the FBI. A celebrity in the health and wellness culture, Daedone won headlines by giving emphasis to the female orgasm. They even sold $50,000 memberships. But then stories from former members seemed all-too-close to prostitution. Now, OneTaste is being investigated by the FBI for sex trafficking, labor law violations and more.

Watch it on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Sunday (Nov. 6)

My Policeman (Prime Video)

My Policeman, a film told in two points in time — showing its characters in Britain in the 1950s and 1990s — is our latest chance to see if pop icon Harry Styles has a viable future as an actor. Adapting Bethan Roberts’ book, the book tracks its titular cop Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) the drama between the three revolves around a fractured marriage between Tom and Marion.

Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Nov. 4)

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Hulu)

Everything eventually came tumbling down for Jerry Falwell Jr., a titan of the religion industrial complex with ties to Donald J. Trump. And so we’re not surprised that Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice) executive produced God Forbid, a documentary that looks into the Falwell family’s chaos. While the Falwell family presented a prim and proper look to the public, their behind-the-scenes escapades and sex scandals tell a different story. And God Forbid gives us the sordid details straight from the mouth of Giancarlo Granda — a pool attendant who had a 7-year-long relationship with Becki Falwell — Jerry Jr.’s wife.

Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab) right now (released today, Nov. 1)

See How They Run (HBO Max)

This week’s big theatrical release that’s finally getting a turn on streaming is See How They Run, starring Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan and Adrien Brody. This mystery comedy tracks the murder of Leo Köpernick (Brody), a skeevy American director — tracked by Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and Constable Stalker (Ronan). Leo’s been killed after begging to direct an adaptation of mystery queen Agatha Christie’s play The Mousetrap, which makes the movie all the more meta. The film thrives off of the obvious fun that Rockwell and Ronan are having in their roles, and it’s the debut film of director Tom George, best known for directing the BBC comedy This Country.

Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) right now (released today, Nov. 1)

The Independent (Peacock)

Logan Roy vs Peacemaker? The Independent, a new political thriller coming to Peacock offers just that. Brian Cox plays Nick Booker, an iconic journalist who is trying to unwrap a conspiracy linked to the U.S. Presidential election. Said election finds independent candidate Nate Sterling (John Cena) is standing in the way of the first female president (played by Ann Dowd). In the above, Cox berates a younger journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) who seems to have bent the ethics of reporting.

Watch it on Peacock (opens in new tab) tomorrow (Nov. 2)