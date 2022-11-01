70 health conditions qualify for £627 in PIP – DWP confirms which ones

The UK Government is required to give an official response to the ‘End assessments and consider disability benefit claims on medical advice alone’ petition when it reaches 10,000 signatures.

The petition states: “The [UK] Government should remove the requirement for people claiming disability benefits, such as the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), to have to go through an assessment process.

“Claims should be based solely on evidence from medical professionals, such as a letter from a GP or consultant.

“Claimants with medical evidence of their condition should not be subject to degrading assessments. These delays in assessing claims risk deterring genuine claims. It has to stop.”