Acadian Archives to host book talk by Dana Murch

FORT KENT, Maine — The Acadian Archives/Archives acadiennes at the University of Maine at Fort Kent will host a book talk by Dana Murch, author of “The Ancestors and Descendants of Daniel F. Thibodeau and Rebecca Jandreau” at the Acadian Archives on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

In the presentation, titled “The French Connection,” Murch will discuss the life and times of some of the Acadians and Québécois in his tree and the family connections of his maternal grandparents, St. Francis natives Daniel Frédéric Thibodeau and Rebecca Jandreau.

Written in the vein of Leo Cyr’s classic Madawaskan Heritage, the book is a major addition to the genealogy of the Thibodeau and Jandreau families, which also includes sketches of 160 related families from Albert to Vallière. Most significant among these sketches are those of the Dubé, Ouellette, Pelletier, Michaud, Nadeau, Paradis, and Miville dit Deschênes families, followed by Ayotte, Cloutier, Gagnon, Jalbert, and Saucier.

The hardcover book includes copies of vital records, synopses of U.S. and Canadian census records, family photos, and photos of gravestones, family memorials, and churches. It also features a selected history of Maine and New France (including Acadia) from 1604 to 1850 and a chronology of the arrival of all immigrant ancestors.

“We are very fortunate to have an opportunity to welcome Dana Murch to campus,” explains Patrick Lacroix, director of the Acadian Archives. “It’s great news for experienced genealogists but also beginners who stand to learn about their roots and make fruitful connections.”

A Caribou native, Murch is a retired state environmental regulator and a 13th-generation “Maine-ah.” He is a descendant of many early settlers of both Acadia and Quebec as well as a multiple Mayflower descendant. He is now working on the definitive genealogy and history of the entire Murch family of Maine, whose roots have been traced back to 17th-century Devonshire, England. He currently resides in Belfast with his wife, Meredith Jones.

Copies of Murch’s book will be available for purchase at the book talk.

For more information, please contact Lacroix at 207-834-7536.

The Acadian Archives/Archives acadiennes is the premier center for the study of Acadian history in New England and serves as one of the many cultural hubs in the St. John Valley.