Attendance Allowance to be fast-tracked for people in final year of li

There are two rates of Attendance Allowance available, the lower rate and the higher rate.

The amount a person receives is calculated based on how much help is required, not any current help the person does or doesn’t get.

However, if eligible, the payment doesn’t need to be spent on care – they can be put towards other things like bills.

The lower rate applies to people who need help during the day or at night, which amounts to £61.85 per week.

The higher rate applies to those who need help during both the day and at night, or have a terminal illness, amounting to £92.40 per week.

This isn’t a means-tested benefit, which means current savings or income won’t affect the claim, nor will it impact other benefits received, in fact, it could actually help with eligibility for other benefits, such as Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, or Council Tax Reduction.