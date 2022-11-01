Best Lachmann 556 Loadout for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – GameRiv

The Lachmann 556 is Modern Warfare 2’s’ most versatile AR, and this fully automatic rifle is excellent for beaming enemies. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on creating the optimal loadout for the Lachmann 556 in MW2.

Based on the Heckler & Koch HK43, the Lachmann 556 is a top-of-its-class assault rifle. The weapon is a part of the Lachmann platform. It is capable of taking out enemies at long range with ease. Moreover, it is an all-around weapon that stands out in the meta.

The Lachmann 556 is similar to MW (2019) ‘s Grau 5.56, as both weapons became an instant hit in the community. Moreover, the weapon’s stats are perfect for Warzone. With its more comprehensive range of barrels, the gun could handle long-range, mid-range, and close-range gunfights.

Read More: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Performance Tuning Guide 2022: For Low, Medium & High-End PCs

How to unlock the Lachmann 556 in MW2

The Lachmann 556 is under the Lachmann platform. Players need to level up the Lachmann Battle Rifle to level 12 to unlock the Lachmann 556 receiver. Although the AR will have access to the universal attachments, players still need to level up the weapon to unlock weapon-specific attachments.

While the Lachmann 556 will always gain a constant flow of XP while equipped, players can speed up the process by using it to kill enemies, take down killstreaks, and complete objectives, and they will gain even more weapon XP for the MP5 if they activate a weapon-oriented XP token before an MW2 match begins.

Best Lachmann 556 Loadout

Barrel: 5.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barre

5.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barre Stock: Lachmann S9 Factory

Lachmann S9 Factory Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: LMK64 Grip

LMK64 Grip Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Receiver: Lachmann 556

Image via NothingButSkillz on YT

Best Equipment & Perks for Lachmann 556 Loadout

Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex Grenade

Semtex Grenade Base Perk – 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk – 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Hardline

A flash grenade and semtex grenade are the best tactical and lethal for the loadout. The flash grenade is handy for checking areas, as it emits a hit marker when it explodes, blinding the affected player. Furthermore, the semtex grenade helps clear out tight map areas and objectives.

As for the reworked perk system, the base perks 1 and 2 are tracker and battle-hardened. The tracker perk highlights the enemy’s footsteps, and battle-hardened increases damage resistance to explosives in-game. On the other hand, the fast hands’ bonus perk increases the weapon switching and reload speed for added weapon handling.

Other alternatives to the Lachmann 556 are Lachmann MP5 Sub (SMG), Kastov 762 (AR), and M4 (AR). Lachmann 556 is one of the most powerful guns in Modern Warfare 2’s current meta. As time progresses, more weapons will gain a stronger position in the meta.

Read More: Modern Warfare 2: How to Fix Custom Loadout Locked Error