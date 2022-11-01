Black Panther 2 is first Marvel film since Endgame to change ending





In the next few weeks, Marvel fans will be able to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – the sequel to the billion-dollar Black Panther – in cinemas. And although the movie is highly anticipated, it is going to be a break from the status quo of the MCU.

In recent weeks it has been rumoured that Black Panther 2 would end with a stunning end-credits scene that would set up the following Marvel movie. However, Disney executive Nate Moore has now revealed that this is not the case. He confirmed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would not have a post-credits scene, just weeks ahead of the movie’s release. In a recent interview, he explained that it all came down to storytelling.

Moore responded to claims the movie would have an end-credits scene: “I’ve heard those rumours, too. No, I think the subject matter of the film was such that it didn’t feel appropriate to have, then, a stinger.” Black Panther 2 will be the first Marvel movie to omit a post-credit scene since Avengers: Endgame. This made sense narratively, considering Earth’s Mightiest Heroes had suffered some big losses while fighting off Thanos. As a result, any further scenes would have dampened the iconic ending to the series. Moore went on: “Much like [Avengers:] Endgame felt like an emotional experience that you also didn’t need a stinger at the end of this. This felt like we just wanted to tell the story as it was conceived without an added bonus. So, unfortunately, there isn’t an end credits [scene].” (Via Collider) READ MORE: Black Panther 2’s original Chadwick Boseman script was a Marvel first

Wakanda Forever is due to be the beginning of a lot of different stories, while the end to one enormous one. This will be the first film in the MCU to address the real-life death of Chadwick Boseman. The actor died on August 28, 2020, after secretly battling cancer. In the MCU, Wakanda Forever will bring T’Challa’s story to an end as well, with another character taking over the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, Black Panther. At the moment, many fans believe T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri (played by Letitia Write) will be taking over as the superhero. Long before Boseman died, however, the film’s script was due to be extremely different. DON’T MISS…

Ryan Coogler wrote and directed the first Black Panther movie, and has returned for its sequel. He was good friends with Boseman and had some big plans for T’Challa’s future going forward. He recently revealed in an intimate interview: “The script we wrote before Chadwick passed was very much rooted in T’Challa’s perspective. It was a massive movie but also simultaneously a character study that delved deeply into his psyche and situation.” The director’s co-writer, Joe Robert Cole, explained the pair wrote a personal script that “centred on T’Challa’s character and his evolution as a leader”. (Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Nakia star Lupita N’Yongo also spoke out about the end of T’Challa’s story. She said: “That is not the death of the Black Panther, that’s the whole point. It’s laying to rest [T’Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies. I know that there are all sorts of reasons why people want [Boseman] to be recast, but I don’t have the patience. I don’t have the presence of mind, or I don’t have the objectivity to argue with that. I don’t. I’m very biased.” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits cinemas on November 11, 2022. Black Panther and Avengers Endgame are available to stream on Disney Plus now. SOURCE