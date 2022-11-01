Blockbuster Release Date & Time on Netflix on Streaming

The Blockbuster release date is upon us.

In a matter of days, Netflix will release a comical take on its historical rival company, Blockbuster. Here’s when to watch the upcoming series.

When to Watch Blockbuster on Netflix

Netflix set the Blockbuster release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, November 3. As usual, the streaming service will release all 10 episodes at once. Each episode lasts around 30 minutes. The series stars Randall Park as Timmy Yoon, Melissa Fumero as Eliza Walker, and Tyler Alvarez as Carlos Herrera. Additionally, Madeleine Arthur as Hannah Hadman, Olga Merediz as Connie Serrano, JB Smoove as Percy Scott, and Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla Scott.

“Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) is an analog dreamer in a 5G world,” reads the series’ synopsis. “He’s spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies — a passion that’s kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video. Then Timmy is alarmed to learn that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America. He now has no choice but to take action to stay open and keep his friends employed. Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age. It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), who’s recently come back to work for him. Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so.”