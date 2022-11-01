Brazil travel chaos as Bolsonaro supporters block road to airport





Supporters of the defeated incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro have blocked the main road to Guarulhos Airport in Sao Paulo in protest following his loss in the second round of the Brazilian Presidential election. As a result of the protests there have been a number of delayed and cancelled flights at Guarulhos the largest airport in Latin America.

Writing on Twitter Caroline Hardt, political reporter for Jovem Pan News, noted that a number of flights from terminal 3 going to the United States and Europe were delayed or had their departure gates changed at short notice. She said: “Terminal 3 at Guarulhos Airport. “Delayed flights, mainly to the United States and Europe. “Flights changing gates three, four times already.”

Shery Ahn from Bloomberg also used the social media site to report that the airport now appears to be closed until Tuesday morning. She said: “Happening right now— all flights grounded at São Paulo Guarulhos Intl Airport until the morning according to airline staff. “Airport completely closed off because of road blockades on election protests.” According to reports from the Paddle Your Own Kando website a United Airlines flight Chicago to São Paulo was forced to turnback midair. READ MORE: Dramatic moment Russian helicopter explodes into fireball mid-flight

“Nothing posted yet but UA845 (ORD-GRU) just pulled a hard U-Turn midair. “Rumors going around theres also a blockade planned for Santos Dumont airport which is Rio’s domestic airport” However, according to the airport’s website flights are still departing to and arriving from destinations across Brazil, Latin America and internationally. It comes as Mr Bolsonaro has remained silent following the outcome of Sunday’s vote neither conceding defeat or calling the result into question. Many of his supporters have already started their own protests with truckers blocking highways at more than 300 points according to the Financial Times. Truckers are a core group of supporters of Mr Bolsonaro having benefited from the low fuel costs under his administration.