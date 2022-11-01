Call of Duty League teams reportedly creating MW2 camos, jerseys

For the first time, Call of Duty League teams will reportedly have the power to get creative with in-game weapon camos and uniforms.

Each CDL franchise has been tasked with designing their team-specific weapon blueprint for Modern Warfare 2 in addition to creating their jerseys for the upcoming season, according to a report by Dexerto’s Jacob Hale. The report says that the weapon camos are set to be released in early 2023, while the new jerseys would presumably arrive sooner since the league’s fourth season begins in December.

For the first three seasons, CDL teams have worn rather generic jerseys despite differences to reflect the teams’ logos, colors, and sponsors. With the freedom to do as they please, at least a few of the franchises will likely try to stand out from their opposition in regard to their jersey design choices.

As for the weapon camos, Activision’s reported decision to put the designs into the hands of the respective teams will likely yield more exciting and diverse results than what has been seen since the CDL’s inception. The leaked CDL camos for MW2, in particular, garnered a less-than-stellar response from fans, who rightfully criticized the designs as repetitive, bland, and uninspired.

The team camos and jerseys are just some of the changes being made to the CDL ahead of its fourth season, which, for the first time, will be beginning before the end of the year. In past years, the league has opted for the season to start sometime after New Year’s, a choice that has lengthened the offseason and likely contributed to less excitement among CoD fans.

The fourth CDL season begins with Major One qualifying matches on Dec. 2.