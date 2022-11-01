Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Crosses $800 Million Sell-Through in 3 Days

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has achieved over $800 million in sell-through worldwide within its first three days of launch. It’s now the top-selling opening weekend for the franchise, beating out box office openings for films like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness combined. It was recently confirmed to have had the series’ biggest launch on the PlayStation Store.

In a press release, Activision Blizzard CEO (though probably not for long) Bobby Kotick said, “Thank you to our talented team that has created magic through extraordinary artistry and technology, and to the global community of players who find joy and connection through Call of Duty. This milestone belongs to them.”

Call of Duty general manager Johanna Faries added: “Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making Modern Warfare 2’s launch one for the record books, as well as the highest-grossing entertainment opening of the year. It is our honor and privilege to deliver such a historic launch weekend for the best fans in the world.

“As amazing as this opening has been, Call of Duty has much more in store. An unprecedented level of support for the Modern Warfare universe is on the horizon, and Warzone 2.0’s launch is right around the corner. It’s an incredible time for the franchise.”

By achieving its current sell-through in the first three days, Modern Warfare 2 beat out 2011’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which held the previous record for its first five days. The number of unique players and hours played during the period also set new franchise records.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. You can check out our review here.