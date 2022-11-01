Categories
Celebrities

Camila Mendes As Mary Sanderson, Cardi B As Marge Simpson, And 17 Other Latine Celeb Halloween Costumes Of 2022


The spookiest day of all is finally here! You know what that means: it’s time to get a big bowl of your favorite candy, scroll Instagram, and rate everyone’s Halloween looks as though you’re a Project Runway judge.

As always, Latine celebs absolutely killed it with some iconic costumes this Halloween. Here are 21 of the best ones:

1.

Camila Mendes as Mary Sanderson from Hocus Pocus:

2.

Aubrey Plaza as a witch:

3.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as El Chapulín Colorado:

4.

Cardi B as Marge Simpson:

5.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa as Wolverine and Mystique:

6.

Jessica Alba as one of the twins from The Shining:

7.

Tyler Alvarez as a Riverdale Vixen:

8.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Catwoman:

9.

Bella Thorne dressed as Kim Possible:

10.

Shakira as Wonder Woman:

11.

Kali Uchis as Jessica Rabbit:

12.

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget as Santanico Pandemonium and Seth Gecko from From Dusk Till Dawn:

13.

Rauw Alejandro as a Power Ranger:

16.

Victoria Justice as Nina from Black Swan:

17.

La La Anthony dressed for Carnival:

18.

Juanpa Zurita as Eddie Munson from Stranger Things:

19.

And finally, Xochitl Gomez as Wednesday Addams:

Whose looks were your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!



