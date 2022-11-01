Camila Mendes As Mary Sanderson, Cardi B As Marge Simpson, And 17 Other Latine Celeb Halloween Costumes Of 2022

The spookiest day of all is finally here! You know what that means: it’s time to get a big bowl of your favorite candy, scroll Instagram, and rate everyone’s Halloween looks as though you’re a Project Runway judge.
As always, Latine celebs absolutely killed it with some iconic costumes this Halloween. Here are 21 of the best ones:
1.
Camila Mendes as Mary Sanderson from Hocus Pocus:
2.
Aubrey Plaza as a witch:
3.
Lin-Manuel Miranda as El Chapulín Colorado:
4.
Cardi B as Marge Simpson:
5.
Lele Pons and Guaynaa as Wolverine and Mystique:
6.
Jessica Alba as one of the twins from The Shining:
7.
Tyler Alvarez as a Riverdale Vixen:
8.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Catwoman:
9.
Bella Thorne dressed as Kim Possible:
10.
Shakira as Wonder Woman:
11.
Kali Uchis as Jessica Rabbit:
12.
Becky G and Sebastian Lletget as Santanico Pandemonium and Seth Gecko from From Dusk Till Dawn:
13.
Rauw Alejandro as a Power Ranger:
16.
Victoria Justice as Nina from Black Swan:
17.
La La Anthony dressed for Carnival:
18.
Juanpa Zurita as Eddie Munson from Stranger Things:
19.
And finally, Xochitl Gomez as Wednesday Addams:
Whose looks were your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!
Source link