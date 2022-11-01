China Residents Can Now Travel To Macau Using e-Visa, Casino Stocks Gain

Shares of Casino operators, including Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO), Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS), and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) rose after China’s e-visa system for Macao travel.

China’s immigration bureau has permitted mainland residents to travel to Macao from November 1, 2022, using an online visa system rather than in-person applications, CNBC reported.

The move is expected to boost tourism travel in the world’s largest gambling hub.

In-person applications have been required for the past two and a half years due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The report cited a notice posted on the Chinese government’s official WeChat account that the bureau would “launch exit-entry management policies and measures to promote economic and social development.”

The latest development comes in the wake of the Macao government’s reinstatement of curbs due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infection.

Price Action: MLCO shares are trading higher by 1.79% at $5.42 on the last check Monday.

Photo Via Company

See more from Benzinga

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.