Chinese insider warns of ‘total war’ if Australia ‘threatens force’

China will “not be bullied” and would incite “total war” if it is threatened, a Chinese insider has warned. Speaking to Australia’s ABC, Victor Gao, from the Centre for China and Globalisation, addressed reports that the US are preparing to send nuclear-capable bombers to air bases in northern Australia, telling journalists that the island nation should not think such a move would “save” them. Tensions in the IndoPacific have been escalating over the past few months as China held drills around Taiwan and Chinese President Xi Jinping renewed his claims over the independent nation in October.

Mr Gao said: “If war breaks out, it will be total war. Do not think by providing air bases in the northern part of Australia, it will be saving Australia.

“You need to be fully aware of what China is all about. China is a force not to be bullied. If anyone threatens China with force, they will be dealt with by force in return.”

According to US documents, Washington has drawn up plans to build dedicated facilities for the B-52 bombers at the Tindal Air Base, about 300km (185 miles) south of the city of Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory.

The US Air Force told ABC that its ability to deploy bombers to “Australia sends a strong message to our adversaries about our ability to project lethal air power”.