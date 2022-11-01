Couple struck and killed while crossing street on Long Island was on way to husband’s birthday party

RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) — A couple was crossing the street on their way to a surprise birthday party for the husband when they were struck by a car and killed on Long Island.

Police say 60-year-old Narciso Saravia and 59-year-old Maria Saravia were walking across Ocean Avenue between Express Drive North and Michigan Street in Ronkonkoma just before 7 p.m. Saturday when they were hit by a vehicle.

The husband was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife died later at the hospital.

Their family says they were both just feet away from the hall where they set to celebrate Narciso’s birthday.

Some of their relatives even witnessed the crash.

The driver in the incident was not hurt and remained at the scene. Investigators did impound his car for a safety check.

