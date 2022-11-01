Danish election: Country plunged into chaos ahead of vital vote

But she maintained that the decision was the “only solution”, adding: “I would like to apologize to the mink farmers and their families. I know it has been hard. And the fact that there have been mistakes in the process has made it all the more painful.

“For the sake of the Danes’ health and our country’s reputation and responsibility to the rest of the world, the only solution was to cull the mink. Unfortunately.”

While the mink farming ban is set to end in 2023, this is not expected to lead to renewed investment in the industry.

As reported by Politico’s Brussels playbook, a mere 13 breeders’ licenses have been registered for next year. The Danish government will also have to fork out over £2million to compensate those whose businesses have collapsed due to the ban.

Minks are not the only thorn in the side of the Danish Prime Minister. A number of other scandals have also left Danes questioning the credibility of Ms Frederiksen — and crucially the country’s security.

READ MORE: UK household running costs vs Europe MAPPED