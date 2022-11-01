Determined mums showered with abuse after catching 17 speeding drivers

The scheme, set up by the police service in January 2022, employs local residents to monitor cars and share data that could reduce collisions, improve safety and increase public awareness of speeding offences.

Armed with speed guns and hi-vis jackets, Ms Hughes and Ms Mai caught 17 drivers breaching the limit in their first two hours on the job.

But their success has drawn anger, with some people shouting abuse at the pair as they stand beside the road.

Ms Hughes said they heard one person shout “you’re a f****** disgrace” while driving past.