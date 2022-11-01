Devarattam Stars Gautham Karthik, Manjima Mohan Officially Confirm Their Relationship | See Pics

GAUTHAM Karthik and Manjima Mohan have officially announced their relationship on social media and shared a heartfelt note as well. In the pictures, the two are giving major couple goals and can be seen smiling and laughing together.

Sharing the pictures, Gautham wrote, “What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc…etc…”

Talking about the journey of their relationship, he wrote, “@manjimamohan , our journey has been different for sure, lol. We started by always pranking each other, always bickering and arguing about the silliest of things. Even our friends couldn’t stand our arguments. But little did I know that you were creating a bond, a beautiful bond between us.”

He added, “I have a peace in my heart now that I’ve never felt before, and that’s all because of what you have nourished in my life. I don’t believe that even the word ‘Love’ is sufficient to describe the bond you have created for us. I know that with you by my side, I can face anything that life can throw at me. I’m extremely grateful that you have chosen to share this special bond with me, my love. Now let me do my part by making sure I earn your love every day and nurture and grow this bond till the very end! I love you with all of my heart!”

Meanwhile, Manjima Mohan wrote, “Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am!”

The couple met on the sets of Devrattam in 2019 and they starred opposite each other in the film. The movie became a commercial hit.