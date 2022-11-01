Digital Twins for Agile Manufacturing Facilities Ensure a Controlled Environment

ZT Systems turns to Gafcon Digital for digital twin development Digital twin systems integrator Gafcon Digital will integrate data from numerous environmental sensors to track temperature, humidity, air quality and dust particulate. This will enable ZT Systems to constantly monitor the manufacturing environment and ensure the quality of its server solutions.

Gafcon Digital announced today that it is working with ZT Systems, a leading global hyperscale cloud computing engineering, and manufacturing company, to develop a digital twin for their manufacturing facilities. The digital twin will enable constant monitoring of the ZT Systems manufacturing environment, ensuring the quality of its server solutions for hyperscale cloud computing.

“Ensuring consistent and repeatable quality of our manufacturing environments is a priority for our customers and employees. A digital twin will give us real-time visibility to factory conditions, helping us deliver error-free solutions,” said Tony Colonna, ZT Systems Director of Supply Chain Strategy and Transformation. He continued, “We pride ourselves on maintaining high-quality manufacturing facilities to ensure on-time deployments, and partnering with Gafcon Digital as an innovative extension of our team will help us continue that commitment to excellence.”

Digital twin systems integrator Gafcon Digital will integrate data from numerous environmental sensors in the factories to track temperature, humidity, air quality, and dust particulate. This will enable ZT Systems to constantly monitor the manufacturing environment and ensure the quality of its server solutions.

“This project is a great opportunity to highlight how much value a digital twin can bring to the manufacturing environment. As technologies to track and monitor changes to the environment multiply, the amount of information being fed to facilities managers is overwhelming. A digital twin not only compiles all of those data inputs but also correlates them to ensure that the factory as a whole is maintaining its quality. We’re excited to work with ZT Systems to build out the factory digital twin,” said Gafcon Digital Vice President Sean Olcott.

Gafcon Digital is the world’s leading software-agnostic systems integrator for building owners. It works exclusively with change agents looking to transform their real estate portfolios through digital transformation. With foundational leadership in design, construction, and digital twin technology, and hands-on project management and construction management experience, Gafcon Digital has the knowledge to successfully integrate the many disciplinary components required to deliver the benefits of digitalization from planning through construction and operation.