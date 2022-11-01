Dodgeball 2: Justin Long Says There Is An Idea But One Major Issue Holding It Back

The wacky 2004 sports-comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog story never got a sequel, but fans of the silly film might eventually get to see the story continue. Justin Long, who starred in the original movie alongside Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn, said in an interview that Vaughn has an idea for a sequel, but Stiller isn’t exactly sold on the idea as of yet.

“Vince had been telling me that he has this great idea for a sequel,” Long told ComicBook, noting that he’s not sure if Vaughn has actually pitched it to Stiller yet.

Long said “of course” he wants make a sequel to Dodgeball and he hopes it will happen. But Long said Stiller told him he’s feeling “a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved.”

“It’s very risky, you don’t wanna s*** on the original; you want something just as good,” Long said. “So I think he’s a little wary of that, of trying to recreate something that was very specific to that time, but I hope he comes around on it. Vince is a very convincing person, so I’m just hoping Vince can convince him with his idea. It’s a funny idea, I don’t wanna say what it is.”

Stiller made a sequel to Zoolander that was not nearly as beloved as the original, so it makes sense he would be feeling a bit concerned about going back for another Dodgeball film.

Dodgeball ended with Vaughn’s team of Average Joes defeating Stiller’s GloboGym in a dodgeball tournament hosted on ESPN 8 “The Ocho.” What the story could be for a sequel is anyone’s guess.

Dodgeball made more than $168 million in theaters against a reported budget of $20 million. The film contains numerous standout scenes and memorable moments that have spawned such memes as “Bold move, Cotton” and quotes like, “If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.” Additionally, once a year, ESPN transforms its ESPN 2 network into ESPN 8 and airs unique sports like cherry pit spitting and stone skipping, among others, in an homage to the film.

In addition to Stiller, Vaughn, and Long, Dodgeball starred Christine Taylor, Rip Torn, Stephen Root, Joel David Moore, Chris Williams, Gary Cole, Jason Bateman, Hank Azaria, Alan Tudyk, and Missi Pyle.