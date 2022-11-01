‘DWTS’ Star Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Abusive Relationship

DWTS star Cheryl Burke is opening up about a past abusive relationship she was in. In a preview for tomorrow’s (November 2) episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, she talked about how her boyfriend in high school would hit her with a belt. Tomorrow will reveal the full story.

“I’ll never forget the person I was with on and off for four years whipped me with a belt and I had bruises all over my legs. I remember his parents were watching it and didn’t do anything.”

Sitting with DWTS star Cheryl Burke were co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris. In the clip with (at the time of writing) over 3,000 views, the co-hosts did not say anything but had visible expressions of shock. Guest and psychologist Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble said, “That made my chest hurt,” in response to the story.

DWTS star Cheryl Burke had an abusive relationship in high school

In August, the dancing reality TV pro hit her four-year milestone of sobriety. She has been documenting her journey of staying away from alcohol on social media. She had only recently opened up about her struggles with addiction and has been vocal about her struggles in life, from more recent issues from her divorce from Matthew Lawrence to this past relationship from high school.

When it comes to DWTS, Cheryl Burke has hinted that she may sever her ties with the series after this season. It is unclear if she will be gone permanently or could take on another role other than being a dancer. She said that she proved herself capable of being “a reporter or a host.”

Dancing with the Stars has been different this season. It has taken precautions for COVID and has changed its content due to no commercial breaks since it found a new home at Disney+.