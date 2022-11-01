Dynamic Djokovic Serves Up 10th Straight Win in Paris

By Richard Pagliaro | Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Defending champion Novak Djokovic stopped Maxime Cressy 7-6(1), 6-4 to score his 10th straight win and stretch his Paris Masters winning streak to 10 matches. Photo credit: Getty

Halloween time in Paris provokes the party animal in Novak Djokovic.

We’ve seen Djokovic dress as the Joker and don a Darth Vader mask in past Halloween walk-ons across Accor Arena.

Today, Djokovic dropped the disguises and showed the tennis terror he can create simply by being himself.

A dynamic Djokovic did not face a break point subduing serve-and-volleyer Maxime Cressy 7-6(1), 6-4 to score his 10th straight win and stretch his Rolex Paris Masters winning streak to 10 matches.

One way to beat a serve-and-volleyer is to return well; another is to take the net away. Djokovic did both well at times today winning 18 of 22 trips to net. Cressy was successful on 30 of 45 trips to net.

Launching his quest for a seventh Paris Indoors title, Djokovic will face either former champion Karen Khachanov, who defeated the former No. 1 in the 2018 final, or Swiss left-hander Marc-Andrea Huesler for a quarterfinal spot.

Facing foreboding net rusher Cressy, Djokovic was commanding on serve.

The reigning champion served 70 percent, won 35 of 38 first-serve points, racked up six love holds and surrendered just six points on serve in an impressive one hour, 43-minute victory.

Empowered by successive indoor title runs at Tel Aviv and Astana, Djokovic is playing for his fourth consecutive championship and fifth title of the season. If this match is any indication, the owner of 90 career titles is already finding the formula to extending his streak.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has won 18 of his last 19 matches improving to 42-8 in 2022.

A year ago, Cressy was ranked outside the Top 100. Today, the world No. 34 showed just how far he’s come staying in step with Djokovic for much of the match.

Cressy cranked his sixth ace to level after six games.

While Djokovic doesn’t typically hit his first serve with the venom of his Paris-born opponent, he showed superb serving precision stamping his third love hold in four service games for 4-3.

The elastic former world No. 1 was reading the ballistic serve of the lanky American better as the set progressed. Djokovic earned break point in the eighth game, but Cressy slid a wide serve to save it. Flicking a forehand return pass crosscourt gave the Wimbledon winner a second break point. Cressy went wide again to save it. Cressy calmly wiped away a third break point with a 118 mph second serve down the T.

Churning through a nine-and-a-half minute hold, Cressy thumped a smash to even after eight games.

In the tiebreaker, Djokovic targeted Cressy’s two-hander eliciting a floated backhand for 4-1.

A terrific return down the line set up a sprinting forehand pass crosscourt as Djokovic extended to 5-1. Snapping his third ace wide, Djokovic sealed a one-set lead after an hour.

Facing an imposing server, Djokovic set the tone with his own serve as he won 28 of 31 points played on his serve in the opening set.

Midway through the second set, Cressy made a cluster of stirring stretch volleys. The 6’7″ American’s smash let him down. Whether it was the lighting inside Accor Arena, Djokovic’s comprehensive court coverage or nerves, Cressy didn’t do enough with a couple of smashes and the Serbian zipped a pass to make him pay.

Cressy’s 10th double fault gave Djokovic break point in the ninth game.

Quick off the mark, Djokovic poked a pass and erupted a clenched fist and a firm “come on!” scoring the first break of the match for a 5-4 second-set lead.

Ripping his fourth ace brought Djokovic two match points. He nudged a backhand volley into the open court closing in one hour, 43 minutes.

Earlier, seventh seeded Andrey Rublev secured his spot in the round of 16 sweeping John Isner 6-2, 6-3.

American Tommy Paul beat Roberto Bautista Agut for the first time in four meetings to advance to a showdown vs. second-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who is chasing his first Rolex Paris Masters title.

It was a good day for the Brits.

Daniel Evans beat Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Evans’ reward is a date with fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Twenty-year-old British left-hander Jack Draper topped French wild card Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-4. Draper will face 16th-seeded American Frances Tiafoe next.

Former world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6(5), 7-6(5) to set up a shotmakers showdown vs. Fabio Fognini.

Lucky loser Fognini, who gained entry to the main draw when compatriot Matteo Berrettini pulled out of Paris, edged French Arthur Fils 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-2 just days after Fils stopped Fognini in qualifying.

“It’s true that Berrettini was supposed to do W/O right from the start,” Fils said. “Then he was in the draw, then he was replaced by Fognini, a Lucky Loser.

“But it wasn’t a big problem. I was quite happy to play him once again, because I had beaten him once.”