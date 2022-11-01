Elvis On Tour – Demands on ‘bloated and pale’ King in his last movie

Abel and Adidge also had issue with Elvis’ appearance, believing him to be too bloated and pale, so they make sure they had the lighting in the movie was just right to hide his appearance.

Despite all this, the biggest challenge was getting around The Colonel’s demands for certain cuts to be made to Elvis On Tour.

The directors managed to convince The King through Memphis Mafia member Jerry Schilling to use footage from his 1956 Ed Sullivan Show performance performing Ready Teddy.

Parker unsuccessfully tried to block this segment of the film as he didn’t want Elvis to appear like a nostalgia act, but to be seen as a modern performer in his late thirties.

