Elvis Presley – Inside Graceland’s unseen laundry room not on the tour

Graceland opens her doors to fans 40 years for tours, but there are still many rooms that aren’t included. The most famous is the upstairs where Elvis Presley died, but there’s also some unseen spaces that have been witnessed on virtual tours. Express.co.uk took part in one previously, when on-site archives Angie Marchese took a live-stream camera inside the mysterious laundry room.
Graceland’s laundry room is located in the basement alongside the TV room and pool rooms, which can be visited on the regular tour.
When there in person, fans often ask what’s behind an opaque window in the Jungle Room just up the stairs. Well, that’s where it’s located.
Before entering the cleaning space, Angie shared with us: “Every house has a laundry room and recently somebody asked me about laundry at Graceland and who was in charge of doing it. When Elvis first moved into Graceland, of course, Gladys did all the laundry and she would hang it outside to dry.”
Elvis’ mother Gladys, who died in 1958, never did quite adjust to the family’s new found wealth.
The traditional lady liked the simple things of life, preferring to sew up her old dresses rather than let her millionaire son buy her fancy new clothes.
So it’s no surprise she enjoyed tending to the housework she was used to despite, maids being employed in the mansion.
Angie added: “After [she died] most of Elvis’ clothes, especially in the sixties and seventies, went to the dry cleaners.
READ MORE: New book about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s fear of flying
The entertainment system is where Christmas music CDs are played from during the festive season that can be heard around the mansion. But have you ever wondered where Graceland keep their decorations for the rest of the year?
They’re located in another unseen room down in the basement in what used to be Jerry Schilling’s bedroom. To find out the story behind this room, click here.
Source link