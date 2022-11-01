Elvis Presley – Inside Graceland’s unseen laundry room not on the tour

Graceland opens her doors to fans 40 years for tours, but there are still many rooms that aren’t included. The most famous is the upstairs where Elvis Presley died, but there’s also some unseen spaces that have been witnessed on virtual tours. Express.co.uk took part in one previously, when on-site archives Angie Marchese took a live-stream camera inside the mysterious laundry room.

Graceland’s laundry room is located in the basement alongside the TV room and pool rooms, which can be visited on the regular tour.

When there in person, fans often ask what’s behind an opaque window in the Jungle Room just up the stairs. Well, that’s where it’s located.

Before entering the cleaning space, Angie shared with us: “Every house has a laundry room and recently somebody asked me about laundry at Graceland and who was in charge of doing it. When Elvis first moved into Graceland, of course, Gladys did all the laundry and she would hang it outside to dry.”