Environment experts represent Aberdeen at COP27 | News

The University of Aberdeen will showcase its world-leading research at the upcoming United Nations Conference of the Parties, COP27.

Interdisciplinary Director for Environment and Biodiversity Professor David Burslem, Chair in Environmental and Resource Economics Frans de Vries and School of Biological Sciences PhD student Karendeep Sidhu will attend the climate summit along with AUSA Vice President for Activities Adam Lambert.

COP27 takes place from 6-18 November in Sharm El-Sheik in Egypt and is an opportunity for the University to discuss its ground-breaking research and global impact with opinion leaders and climate specialists.

Last November the eyes of the world were on Scotland when the 26th UN climate change conference, COP26, was held in Glasgow with the University playing its part in the historic event. As part of its ‘Road to COP26’ activities a series of events were held to encourage staff, students and the north-east community to engage with the climate conference. These included a ‘Mock COP’ for local school pupils, a series of online seminars on topics such as renewable energy, transport and net-zero and more than 40 staff and students attending the conference, facilitated by the University.

A time capsule was also placed in the Cruickshank Botanic Garden containing messages from schoolchildren about their hopes for the environment and future, and from University Principal George Boyne and Chancellor Her Majesty, Camilla, The Queen Consort. The capsule will be opened on Founders’ Day 2040 (10 February and the University’s 545th birthday).

We take with us to COP27 expertise in among others environment, climate change, conservation and energy transition and our delegates are dedicated to keeping the conversation going as well as inspiring the next generation of leaders.”

Interdisciplinary Director for Environment and Biodiversity Professor David Burslem said: “Through the Aberdeen 2040 strategy, the University is fully committed to showing leadership in developing a sustainable future for the planet.

“We take with us to COP27 expertise in among others environment, climate change, conservation and energy transition and our delegates are dedicated to keeping the conversation going as well as inspiring the next generation of leaders.

“The scope of the University of Aberdeen’s work at the forefront of global challenges was highlighted at COP26 and has achieved recognition with awards including the Herald Higher Education Awards and the Queen’s Anniversary Prize.”

Attendance at COP27 will allow the delegation to highlight the University’s contribution to climate change research across its schools such as:

Members of the public will have the opportunity to learn more about COP27 at an online event on Friday 25 November at 2pm. Reflections of COP27 will include a panel discussion on the role of various COP climate change conferences as well as insights from the Aberdeen experts on the debates held at COP27. A second online event Communities, Biodiversity & Natural Capital is also planned for Friday 16 December which will explore COP15 and the biodiversity theme. For more information and to register for the global challenges online panel sessions please click here.

