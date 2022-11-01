Fate: The Winx Saga Cancelled at Netflix After 2 Seasons

Netflix is cutting Bloom’s family reunion short, cancelling Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons.

“This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga,” showrunner Brian Young wrote Tuesday in an Instagram post. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same.”

He concluded, “It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future.”

Fate‘s seven-episode second season ended with a series of game-changing reveals for Bloom — including that she was put in stasis as a baby 1,000 years ago — which sent her on a new mission into the Realm of Darkness, where she finally encountered the woman who gave birth to her more than a century ago.

Additional finale twists included Aisha processing that Grey is actually a blood witch, which is a dealbreaker no matter how many Speedos he wears; Terra, who recently came out as gay, beginning a new relationship with Kat; and Beatrix sacrificing her life in the battle against Sebastian, only for the Shadow to seemingly resurrect her.

The show’s second season starred Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Danny Griffin as Sky, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Robert James-Collier as Saul, Miranda Richardson as Rosalind, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas, Brandon Grace as Grey and Paulina Chávez as Flora.

Young served as showrunner of the supernatural drama, a live-action adaptation of the popular Winx Club animated series. Young also executive-produced alongside Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier.

Our Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Fate: The Winx Saga‘s cancellation. Your thoughts on the Netflix series? Drop ’em in a comment below.