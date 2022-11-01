Five Things You Should Know before Playing Lonesome Village – Xbox Wire

If you are a fan of puzzle-solving games, wholesome games, or even life simulation games, then Lonesome Village is the best pick for you! This big adventure is full of secrets, quests, and cuteness, so why don’t you check the following points to make sure you are fully ready to enter the Village and have an amazing time?!

The Protagonist is a Coyote, Not a Fox!

Foxes are quite popular nowadays, especially in video games. Fun fact: The protagonist of our game, Wes, was originally a red fox, but after our company director, Steve Durán, saw an episode of The Simpsons featuring the “Cosmic Coyote” he decided to make the hero of the story change species.

Coyotes are not often portrayed nicely in the media, being usually tricky, shady, and sometimes violent. But Wes? Our coyote is sweet, compassionate, shy, and overall adorable!

He loves going out to explore, helping people, making friends, and solving mysteries. He is a true four-legged hero!

It’s Basically Two Games in One.

Picture this: you’re playing a game that you really like, but after a while, it starts to get repetitive, and you want to play something different. Well, you won’t be having that problem with Lonesome Village at all!

Your head is hurting after solving puzzle after puzzle in the tower? Then go explore the village and do some quests with the villagers! Feeling creative? Go decorate your house, your garden and change your style. Go look for secrets or collectibles, you will always have something to do in Lonesome Village, even when you finish the main story of the game!

There is a Cult?

So, you are intrigued, I see! Not everything is what it seems in the Village of Lonesome. Sure, it may look cute and wholesome on the outside, and it is 80% of the time, but a cult once wandered in the streets of the village, with a creepy goal that very few know of… Are you prepared to figure it out?

There is a Lot of Content.

Two years ago we started a campaign on Kickstarter where in less than 24 hours we reached our first goal, quadrupling our goal by the end of the campaign. For every new goal, we added more and more content to the game, like animated cutscenes, more characters, side quests, and mechanics. During development, we had even more ideas, and now the game has gone from being six hours long to around ten hours long!

More Than 70 Characters to Meet!

The more friends, the merrier! In Lonesome Village, you will find dozens of characters, each with unique designs and personalities! You will have a hard time picking up your favorite because everyone is so charming and special!

They can’t wait to meet you, so get Lonesome Village now and get ready for some fun and cozy afternoons!