Full service hair salon with a ‘comfortable environment’ coming to Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI — Studio One Thirty Four is offering the Chelsea community not only a full service hair salon, but also a “comfortable environment” for its clients and stylists, said owner and stylist Nici Forner.

Studio One Thirty Four began at 134 W. Middle St. Suite A in March, but the business plans to celebrate its recent opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. The event is a chance to meet the studio’s stylists and learn more about what the salon is all about.

“I always worked at salons in Chelsea, but I just wanted to do something that was different for me,” Forner said. “I just wanted to have my own small studio space where there’s room for growth (and is) something different than what I’ve done before.”

Forner, who has around 18 years of experience, works alongside another stylist, Anna Schlaff, to bring services like women’s haircuts, men’s haircuts, custom coloring, highlighting, styling and more. Forner added that custom coloring and creating bridal hairstyles are the studio’s “strong suit.”

The pair of stylists work with clients to meet their goals and expectations, Forner said, adding that she has plans to continue to add more stylists to Studio One Thirty Four in the future.

Although Forner could have opened her salon in any other town, she decided she wanted to continue her efforts in the city she calls home.

“I love Chelsea because I feel like wherever you go you can see a familiar face,” she said. “Everything’s very familiar and comfortable which is something that I want to continue to perpetuate even with a new salon.”

Forner said the studio’s hours vary depending on the day from Monday to Saturday, and that early morning and late evening bookings can be scheduled by appointment. Currently, the studio is taking walk-in appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

To learn more about Studio One Thirty Four, visit its website or its social media.

