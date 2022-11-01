Get a Samsung Galaxy phone for just £99! New deals must not be missed

The big Black Friday sales don’t start until later this month but that’s not stopping Amazon from slashing prices. The online retailer has just announced a swathe of deals on Samsung’s popular range of Galaxy devices and there’s even one smartphone that’s been dropped to under £100 . That ludicrously low price is for the Galaxy M13 which comes packed with a 6.6-inch display, triple rear camera, fast octa-core processor and expandable storage.

Samsung lists this phone on its website with a price of £199 so Amazon’s cut offers a hefty saving. Along with the M13 getting a decent discount, there are plenty more devices that have had their price slashed.

Amazon shoppers can currently pick up the M33 5G for £229 – saving £70 – or the M53 5G for £339 – saving £100. Both of these phones feature faster processors, quad rear cameras and, as the name suggests, full access to 5G data speeds which offer speedy downloads when on the move.

If those devices don’t sound flash enough for your needs then don’t panic as there is one final deal that makes owning a bendy smartphone way more affordable.

As part of its Galaxy sale event, Amazon has cut the cost of the Galaxy Z Fold3 to under £1,000.