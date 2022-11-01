Girl, 15, dies after falling while trying to catch phone in Turkey

A 15-year-old girl has tragically fallen to her death while trying to catch her mobile phone in at town in Turkey. The teen died in the town of Ortaca in Mugla province, which is hundreds of miles from Istanbul.

CCTV cameras captured the horrific moment the girl fell from the four-storey building.

A stunned onlooker, was pictured a few metres away from the incident.

According to The Sun, Melike Gun Kanavuzlar, 15, was trying to catch a mobile phone she had dropped while trying to take a selfie.

First responders, including police and medical workers, attended the scene, and local reports say Ms Kanavuzlar was taken to the state hospital in critical condition.

She was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit in a hospital in Mugla (located in southwest Turkey).

Ms Kanavuzlar then died in hospital 18 days later.

She was buried on Sunday (October 30).

Earlier in the year, a 34-year-old woman with a “heart of gold” also lost her life after a fall from a seventh-floor balcony in Turkey.

Jenna Smith had been on a three-week holiday with friends when she fell to her death in July.