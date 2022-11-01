‘It’s so hard being a mum’ – Meghan shares her ‘morning routine’

In the latest episode of Archetypes, the host spoke to American actress Pamela Adlon. The two women discussed being mothers and wives to their respective children and husbands, and Meghan shared what mornings are like in her Montecito home.

Meghan lives with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in a mansion in Montecito in California.

With two kids under five, it is unsurprising that Meghan’s mornings are “rushed”. She told Pamela that she starts the day doing various things at once, but, she added that making breakfast for her family is “very important” to her.

Meghan said: “So the morning rush I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older.

“But for me, it’s, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lily, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie’s up.

READ MORE: 4 ‘energy-free’ methods to keep house warm without turning heating on