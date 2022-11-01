Lainey Wilson Reveals What She Kept From The Set Of “Yellowstone”

Saddle up “Yellowstone” fans, because the Season 5 premiere is just around the corner. Come Nov. 13, country hitmaker Lainey Wilson will make her small-screen debut in the Taylor Sheridan binge.

The “Heart Like A Truck” singer is set to appear in the popular Western production as a musician named “Abby.” Before the world watches the singer step into the role, she caught up with Taste of Country Nights to set the record straight.

During a rapid-fire game of “Yellowstone” questions, the hitmaker declared that she has held onto a tiny secret. While filming the forthcoming episodes, she confessed to stealing a prop from the set.

Although Wilson knew that her actions were wrong, she explained that she was in a desperate situation.

“I have not told anybody this,” she said to the outlet. “It’s not technically me stealing,” Wilson pointed out before leaking the untold story.

The chart-topping artist continued to mention that she arrived to set without deodorant on. Instead of being uncomfortable and paranoid throughout the day, she took matters into her own hands.

“There was one day where I showed up on set, and I was like, ‘I don’t have deodorant on,’” she confessed. “I went into the bunkhouse, and I literally – props that had probably been sitting there since Season 1 – I used somebody’s razor, and I used somebody’s deodorant.”

Although this is Wilson’s first official rodeo with the star-studded cast, they knew of her music long before she received the opportunity. In 2020, her tracks “Small Town, Girl” and “Straight Up Sideways” was featured in Season 3. Meanwhile, during the Season 4 finale, a performance of “Workin’ Overtime” aired during a commercial break.

Wilson was first discovered by Andrea von Foerster, “Yellowstone’s” Music Supervisor. A wide range of music is featured in the series – from Americana, country, to even southern rock. Fan favorite hits from Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Jon Pardi, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and more have appeared in the action-packed drama.

“We tend to use red dirt country a lot, so artists from Texas and Oklahoma, as well as Americana and country rock,” shared Andrea. “We don’t get to use a ton of female artists because of the masculine landscape that we have, but when we do, we like to have bold women. So she fits the bill. She’s just amazing,” she added about Wilson.

Wilson’s unmatched talents won over Sheridan. The singer-songwriter declared that the award-winning director even created the role of “Abby” specifically for her.

“In February, he called me and just said, ‘I want to create a character specifically for you,’” she recalled on The Bobby Bones Show. “It was a blessing from the Lord.”

Wilson confirmed that she had no acting background when Sheridan pitched the idea. The vocalist turned Hollywood star said she attended theater classes to prepare for her role.

“There’s a girl here in Nashville, her name is Bridget. She didn’t really like teach me how to act, but she was teaching me little tools to stay grounded and remain in my body,” she explained. “She didn’t want me to like memorize my lines or anything. She wanted me to have a good idea of what they looked like. She wanted me to really like listen to what the other person was saying to me. So, it would just sound like a conversation. I just gave it my best shot.”