Local Couple Launches Pet Wants in Northwest Tennessee

Jeff and April Wilson are excited to be serving their hometown of McKenzie and surrounding area through the launch of their premium, fresh pet food and supplies company, Pet Wants Jackson.

Pet Wants’ thoughtfully crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl. All made in the USA, Pet Wants Jackson has multiple natural blends of dog and cat food formulas, treats, chews, as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax, and more. Pet Wants Jackson is a mobile business with convenient delivery services throughout most of Northwest Tennessee. The service area encompasses Jackson and Paris, including McKenzie, Paris, Martin, Dresden, Milan, Huntingdon, Camden and Lexington.

April and Jeff both grew up in McKenzie, went to the same school and had the same friends, but they lost touch when Jeff left for college and didn’t move back until 2020. In 2021, Jeff and April reconnected at an event she was working. As luck would have it, they realized they only lived a half of a mile apart and shared a love for animals. Now, as a married couple, they are excited to take that love for animals to the next level with their new business.

“Jeff has a Doberman and I’ve had chickens, rabbits, Chihuahuas, cats and a chinchilla. I’ve also rescued and raised baby deer and squirrels. Whether you have a 75-pound dog or a 1-pound baby squirrel, proper nutrition is essential. We are excited to be able to offer Pet Wants products to our community and to help people understand what’s in their pet food so they can make the best decision for their own pets,” April said.

Pet Wants Jackson has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food and the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy, or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.

Jeff has more than 25 years of experience in the logistics and transportation industry, specifically in moving packages. He worked for FedEx for 22 years and the US Postal Service for 4 years before moving back to his hometown of McKenzie. Meanwhile April pursued a career in cosmetology and owned her own salon for 20 years. When she was ready for something new, she put her love for marketing and helping businesses succeed to work as a Marketing Consultant for Forever Communications selling radio and digital advertising. Their journey to Pet Wants started when Jeff’s Doberman started acting uninterested in the “premium” food she’d been eating her entire life.

“I had two bags of food and I noticed that one of them just didn’t smell right. It still had six months until it expired, but then I realized that dog food has an 18-month expiration timeline, so the food was already over a year old. That’s when I started doing some serious research into the pet food industry and even took a pet nutrition class. When I did a taste test with Pet Wants and two other premium brands, my dog chose Pet Wants! Combining what I learned in that class and our own experience, April and I decided to bring Pet Wants to our hometown so people in this area could have a better option to feed their pets,” Jeff said.

To learn more about Pet Wants Jackson, call 731-991-3087, email jeff.wilson@petwants.com or visit http://www.PetWantsJackson.com.

