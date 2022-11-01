Lover’s Knot Tiara – Whimsical pearl diadem beloved by Diana

“However, I would think it could be worth in the region of £2million to £4million.”

Kate, Princess of Wales now turns to the Lover’s Knot Tiara more than any other tiara for royal occasions.

She wore the Cartier Halo Tiara on her wedding day for the first and only time, and she has also borrowed the Lotus Flower Tiara on occasion.

But the Lover’s Knot certainly appears to be Kate’s favourite, and her decision to wear it can be seen as a tribute to her mother-in-law and predecessor as Princess of Wales.