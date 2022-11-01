Low income pensioners could qualify for free TV licence – how to claim

Pensioners on low incomes may be eligible for a free TV licence once they hit a certain age. Older Britons could make significant savings by taking advantage of a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefit.

TV licences are required to watch any live broadcasting or live-streamed content such as BBC iPlayer. This includes all channels, including Channel 4, Channel 5 and ITV.

People only need one TV Licence per household, even if they use more than one of the devices listed above.

A TV Licence costs £159 for colour TV, and £53.50 for black and white.

Britons over the age of 75 are encouraged to check if they can get a free TV licence.

