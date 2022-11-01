Low income pensioners could qualify for free TV licence – how to claim

Pensioners on low incomes may be eligible for a free TV licence once they hit a certain age. Older Britons could make significant savings by taking advantage of a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefit.
TV licences are required to watch any live broadcasting or live-streamed content such as BBC iPlayer. This includes all channels, including Channel 4, Channel 5 and ITV.
People only need one TV Licence per household, even if they use more than one of the devices listed above.
A TV Licence costs £159 for colour TV, and £53.50 for black and white.
Britons over the age of 75 are encouraged to check if they can get a free TV licence.
People can apply for a free TV Licence if they as the licence holder, are 75 years or older and they, or their partner living at the same address, receives Pension Credit.
If someone thinks they’re eligible for a free licence but can’t apply online, they should call 0300 790 6117 and speak to one of the TV Licensing advisors to request an application form.
If someone doesn’t have Pension Credit but they think they may be eligible for it, “it’s worth checking,” their website states.
There are many benefits from Pension Credit:
- Pension Credit tops up retirement income
- The average Pension Credit payment is over £65 per week
- People might be eligible even if they have a pension, savings or own their home
It not only allows people to claim a free TV Licence, but it can also help with housing costs, heating bills, council tax, NHS dental care and more.
Britons can also apply for a refund up to 14 days before the date they no longer need the TV Licence.
Refund forms can be found online through the TV Licensing website, which has a clear step-by-step guide for anyone worried about filling in the application.
The application will require the name on the TV Licence, the licence number, the address and postcode.
People will also need to include the date from when the licence is no longer needed.
On the TV Licensing website, it states: “Please check you won’t need your licence again before it expires. That means you won’t ever be watching TV live on any channel or service, or using BBC iPlayer. If we approve your refund, your licence will be cancelled automatically.”
The site does also contain guidance to help those struggling with the application forms.
Britons do not need to work out their own refund as the TV License website states that it is “quite complicated”.
TV Licence states: “We’ll look carefully at the information you give us and let you know if we can offer you a refund, and how much it will be.”
