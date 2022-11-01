Categories
Man, pets escape safely after early morning fire at Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant in Hancock


HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) – A tenant and his pets made it out safely after an early morning fire in downtown Hancock.

According to the Hancock City Police Department, officers were called just after 3:50 a.m. Tuesday to a fire at Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant at 512 Quincy Street. No injuries were reported, as one man made it out safely.

Police say the back of the building is heavily damaged. Fire crews cleared the scene before 7:00 a.m., and cones were placed on the sidewalk for clean-up.

Hancock City Police say the Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate what started the fire.

