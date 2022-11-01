Meghan Markle’s outfit at Prince Louis’ christening broke the mould

Other members of the party, such as Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla chose to wear neutral tones in white and cream, but it seems that there was a significant reason why Meghan decided to be a little bit different.
Green is thought to be one of the most calming colours there is, while her exact shade, olive green, represents the traditional colour of peace. Green is also known to connote love and nurture, as well as a love of family and nature.
As somebody who just joined the Royal Family when this christening occurred, it could have been that Meghan was wishing to represent these qualities to bring positivity to Prince Louis’ special day, which also happened to be her first royal baptism.
The Duchess looked as stylish as ever in a tailored Ralph Lauren dress with her preferred bateau neckline, which she teamed with a matching fascinator by her go-to milliner, Stephen Jones.
The royal showed off her small waist with a narrow belt, another style that she likes to wear when she steps out. Meghan completed her outfit with Manolo Blahnik suede pumps in the very same khaki-green shade to pull her look together.
The Duchess of Sussex showed off her stunning look again when exiting the service with her husband and in-laws.
It is also evident that Meghan is a big fan of the colour green, and often steps out in different variations of the shade. During her two-day visit to Dublin that same year, the former Suits actress paid tribute to Ireland in a fitted green top by Givenchy, which she teamed with a coordinating skirt that featured side pockets and an on-trend mid-length cut.
She accessorised the design with a Strathberry Mid tote in tan and matching court shoes.
Meghan also wore green for her last ever engagement as a working member of the Royal Family before heading back to America, her home country.
For this, Meghan wore an Emilia Wickstead mid-length caped dress in a vibrant shade of green.
She paired the ensemble with beige Aquazzura pumps, a matching hat featuring a netted bow, and her green Gabriela Hearst “Demi” bag.
As well as the colour green representing peace, this style choice could also be a nod to the Nigerian flag, as the Duchess recently announced she is 43 percent Nigerian.
On her latest episode of Archetypes, Meghan said: “I just had my genealogy done a couple of years ago, I’m 43 percent Nigerian.”
This was to the shock of Meghan’s podcast guest, Ziwe Fumudoh, who shouted, “No way!”
Ziwe, who is Nigerian-American, then asked: “Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?”
The Duchess of Sussex told her listeners: “I’m going to start to dig deeper into all of this because anyone I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, what?”
The Nigerian flag, which is green and white, could be a reason why Meghan so often wears the colour green.
However, fashion consultant Lucas Armitage previously explained that Meghan chose to wear nude tones because it was a “show of respect” for Her Late Majesty.
“Meghan has opted for a neutral colour once again. I feel this is a clever styling tactic as it will always work with the Queen’s look; she is known and applauded for her use of bright fun colours,’ Mr Armitage previously told The Daily Mail.
“I would be shocked if Meghan ever opted for a bold colour, although it’s interesting to note in her previous life she was a fan of bright hues.”
