Men’s Tennis preview: ITA National Fall Championships – University of Texas Athletics

Austin, Texas – Texas Men’s Tennis will have a top-four seed in both singles and doubles at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships, which run from Nov. 2-6 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. Junior Eliot Spizzirri will be the four seed in singles and pair with junior Cleeve Harper as the top seed in doubles.

Spizzirri, No. 35 in the ITA preseason rankings, will open play against No. 39 Harris Walker of Harvard at 11:45 a.m. PT/1:45 p.m. CT on Wednesday. He will then take the court again later in the day for doubles with Harper, as the No. 16-ranked UT duo will face the No. 34 pair of Mark Keki and Mate Voros of Sacramento State at 5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT.

Live scoring can be found on the Tennis Ticker app, while select matches will have commentary from Cracked Racquets.

The Championships are the grand finale to the fall collegiate tennis season and feature 64 of the nation’s top collegiate singles players (32 men and 32 women) and 64 doubles teams (32 men’s teams and 32 women’s teams). Former Longhorn Yuya Ito won the men’s singles title in 2019.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 (Rounds of 32)

Singles

4 seed No. 35 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) vs. No. 39 Harris Walker (Harvard), 11:45 a.m. PT/1:45 p.m. CT