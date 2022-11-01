Mum shares where to get ‘fab’ kids’ Christmas gifts for under £5

Christmas is creeping up on us fast, and many are worrying about their finances given the cost of living crisis. One money-saving mum shared a number of cheap Christmas toys for kids ideas she found in her local supermarket.
Beth, the “Budgeting Mum” raises two children in the Midlands. She founded her blog and social media channels to help inspire other parents to live their best life on their budget.
She loves looking for deals and making savings and shares these tips and tricks with her followers. Beth has a huge 43.1K followers on her TikTok account @budgetingmum where she has amassed 349.6K “likes” on her videos.
During a visit to Tesco, the mum shared a host of cheap Christmas present on sale in the supermarket. There is a huge host of presents from recognisable brands children adore, such as Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol.
One Peppa & Friends Art Club set, full of paints and fun pictures for children to paint is £5 for Tesco Clubcard members and £10 full price. The Paw Patrol set, The Adventure City Lookout, is just £4 at the supermarket with an RRP of £15. A Paw Patrol ‘Magnetic Scribbler’ is £5 for Tesco Clubcard members and £10 full price.
READ MORE: Aldi launches wine advent calendar – 24 bottles for under £60
Most popular toys of 2022
Each year a number of toys fly of the shelves after being highly wished for by children across the nation. These were last year’s:
- LEGO Creator Expert: Santa’s Visit, £89.99
- Fisher-Price Little People Light-Up Learning Camper, £37.99
- Barbie 2022 Holiday Barbie Doll, was £54.99
- Disney and Pixar Cars Showtime Loop Playset, £35
- Buzz Lightyear Ultimate Mission Sox Robot Cat, £79.99
- Hot Wheels RC Tesla Cybertruck, £133
- Jurassic World Ocean Protector Mosasaurus Dinosaur, £44.99
Beth also recently discussed a clever tip to save money while doing laundry. She said: “Always was at 20C and use a stain remover before you wash at a lower temperature. This can reduce energy usage by up to 62 percent.”
According to a study by Proctor & Gamble testing Ariel Gel, the only stain that a 20C wash could not get rid of was olive oil. So it’s likely that clothes that are not very dirty will be cleaned thoroughly on this wash.
Which? found that, on average, turning the wash down from 40C to 20C reduces costs by 62 percent.
Even turning the wash from 40C down to 30C saves you 57 percent. Over a year this could save £12.
Source link