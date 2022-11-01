Mum shares where to get ‘fab’ kids’ Christmas gifts for under £5

Christmas is creeping up on us fast, and many are worrying about their finances given the cost of living crisis. One money-saving mum shared a number of cheap Christmas toys for kids ideas she found in her local supermarket.

Beth, the “Budgeting Mum” raises two children in the Midlands. She founded her blog and social media channels to help inspire other parents to live their best life on their budget.

She loves looking for deals and making savings and shares these tips and tricks with her followers. Beth has a huge 43.1K followers on her TikTok account @budgetingmum where she has amassed 349.6K “likes” on her videos.

During a visit to Tesco, the mum shared a host of cheap Christmas present on sale in the supermarket. There is a huge host of presents from recognisable brands children adore, such as Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol.

One Peppa & Friends Art Club set, full of paints and fun pictures for children to paint is £5 for Tesco Clubcard members and £10 full price. The Paw Patrol set, The Adventure City Lookout, is just £4 at the supermarket with an RRP of £15. A Paw Patrol ‘Magnetic Scribbler’ is £5 for Tesco Clubcard members and £10 full price.

