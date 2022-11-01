New Apple Arcade games (November 2022): FM 2023, Battleheart Legacy+ & more – Dexerto

Apple has released its Apple Arcade lineup for November 2022 and it contains a plethora of unique titles to enjoy. Here’s everything being added in November 2022.

Apple Arcade provides new, exclusive, and classic titles to casual and hardcore gamers who own either an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. It’s constantly updating and bringing beloved games to its subscribers every month.

November is no different and is introducing some classics as well as a few popular new titles for players to enjoy. We’ve detailed exactly what is coming to Apple Arcade in November 2022 so you know what to look forward to in the coming month.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is a subscription service for mobile gamers with an iPhone. It’s provided by Apple and grants players access to original and exclusive games without any paywalls or ads.

Essentially, the service works in the same way as Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation plus in the sense that you pay a monthly or yearly subscription and get access to over 200 games for free. All you need to do is find the game you want to play and download it.

The nature of the service means the titles are constantly changing and new games are being added every month. November is no different.

All confirmed games coming to Apple Arcade in November

Apple Inc. Football Manager 2023 Touch is coming to Apple Arcade in November 2022.

Currently, four new games will be coming to Apple Arcade in November. These consist of new and classic titles that cater to every type of gamer out there.

Battleheart Legacy+ (Mika Mobile): November 4

November 4 Football Manager 2023 Touch: November 8

November 8 Old Man’s Journey+ (Broken Rules): November 18

November 18 SpongeBob SolitairePants: November 25

Those are all the upcoming Apple Arcade games arriving in November. If more titles are announced, we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.